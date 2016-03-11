Park in honor of 200th jubilee of Tattimbet opened in Turkey

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - In Turkey within the framework of 25th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey, the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) and Etimesgut district administration of the city of Ankara has opened a park named after Tattimbet. It is worth noting that this year Kazakhstan celebrated 200th jubilee of the great Kazakh poet.

According to the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey, the opening ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkey Zhanseit Tuymebayev, Secretary General of TURKSOY Duisen Kasseinov, deputy governor of Karaganda region Zhandos Abishev, Etimesgut district municipality mayor Enver Demirel, Director of the Drama Theater named after Saken Seifulin Sansyzbay Bekbolat, as well as poets and writers.

During the ceremony the attendees were informed about the biography of Tattimbet Kazangapuly. He was a talented composer and poet.

In his speech, mayor of Etimesgut area of Ankara Enver Demirel noted outstanding achievements in the field of cultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkey.