Parking at EXPO-2017 can be booked

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Managing director of EXPO, Director of New Technologies and IT Department Vladimir Sobolev said that in total 5,116 parking spaces will be provided for the visitors of the exhibition.

According to him, the organizers will use a "smart" parking system which keeps a record of the number of cars entering and leaving the lot. So, people will know in advance if there are vacant parking spaces. Mr. Sobolev also noted that the system will allow guests to book parking spaces.

In the event there will be no vacant spaces, vehicles will be moved to additional intercept parking lots around the territory of EXPO. There will also be several types of parking lots - for guests, taxis, and buses.

Vladimir Sobolev said that parking at the EXPO will be paid and tariffs are being reviewed, adding that it will be possible to pay by cash or bank cards.

According to him, after the exhibition, outdoor parking lots will be used to build facilities and parking equipment will be transferred to the underground parking lot which will not be used until the EXPO ends for security reasons.

Specialized Expo 2017 will be held in Astana between 10 June and 10 September 2017. EXPO 2017 is being organized under the theme ‘Future Energy'