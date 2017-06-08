Parliament adopts amendments to constitutional laws

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate adopted the Constitutional Law on Amendments and Addenda to Certain Constitutional Laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In the Constitutional Law "On President", President's powers are being brought into line with constitutional amendments. In particular, President will appoint members of the Government proposed by the Prime Minister after consultations with the Majilis of the Parliament. At the same time, in case MPs request dismissal of the Government member in accordance with the procedure established in the Constitution (Subitem 6, Article 57), the President shall relieve them of their duties," said Minister of Justice Marat Beketayev.

He also added that the following legislative functions are being excluded from the "On President" Constitutional Law:

- issue decrees having the force of law;

- to declare draft laws urgent;

- entrust the Government to submit draft laws to the Majilis; - repeal Government acts. The Constitutional Law "On First President - Leader of the Nation" will be amended in terms of the name and clarification of the status of the First President of Kazakhstan as "Elbasy".

Further, according to the Minister, the Constitutional Law "On Parliament and the Status of Its Deputies" was supplemented with a new article which determines the procedure for approving MPs candidatures with the Majilis. Consultations will be held in the Majilis standing committees. Candidatures will be submitted by the Prime Minister or authorized official.

Amendments to the Constitutional Law "On Government" provide for the abolition of central executive bodies that are not in the Government structure. Also, the norms regulating the relations between the Government and the President as well as Parliament are established. The Government acts within the Majilis term and resigns its powers to the newly elected Majilis.

Amendments to the Constitutional Law the Constitutional Law "On Elections" provide for increasing the legal literacy of voters. Additional requirements are introduced for the presidential candidate, such as having at least 5 years of experience in the civil service or elected government positions, confirming the absence of diseases that impede the performance of duties.