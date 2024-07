Chairman of the Majilis Erlan Koshanov signed a decree to convene a joint sitting of the Parliament chambers, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“According to subparagraph 2, paragraph 4, Article 58 of the Constitution of Kazakhstan, to convene a joint meeting of the chambers of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan on June 28, 2024, at 10:00 am in Astana,” the decree reads.