ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, the delegation of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development has visited Kazakhstan's Parliament.

The delegation has been received by MPs and Chairman of the Majilis Committee for Economic Reform and Regional Development Seytsultan Aimbetov. Kazinform refers to the press service of the Majilis. The theme of the meeting was the preparation for Kazakhstan's accession to the organization. The head of delegation, an analyst at the OECD Department of Public Administration and Local Development Michael A. O'Neil expressed interest in the proposals and observations of MPs with respect to improving the performance of government bodies. The parties have recognized that the recommendations of the OECD are in tune with the strategic objectives of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev. The delegation also included Director of the Department of European Social Fund Pavel Khoranzhi, member of the OECD Department for Public Administration and Local Development Evgeny Korotkov.