    10:36, 06 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Parliament holds second reading on Constitutional amendments

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A joint meeting of the Parliament chambers will review the draft law "On introducing amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan", Kazinform" correspondent reports.

    The draft law was published in media on January 26, 2017.

    The meeting is attended by Prime Minister Bakhytzhan Sagintayev, Kazakh Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova, Head of the Executive Office Adilbek Dzhaksybekov, members of the Government, heads of agencies, directly subordinated to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

     

