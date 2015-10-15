Parliament of Kazakhstan passes bill on public-private partnership

ASTANA. AKZINFORM - Deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan passed a bill "On public-private partnership".

The purpose of the law is to create conditions for effective long-term cooperation between the state and entrepreneurship entities by means of joining their efforts for ensuring stable social and economic development of the country and fulfillment of the set tasks.

As it was noted it was the framework law regulating the unified terminology and providing for the main approaches to implementation of the projects of the public-private partnership.