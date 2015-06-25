Parliament of Kazakhstan ratified agreement using water and biological resources of Caspian Sea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan adopted the law "On ratification of the Agreement on preserving and rational use of water and biological resources of the Caspian Sea".

"The agreement reflects the decision of heads of the Caspian Sea states on signing the agreement on preserving and rational use of water and biological resources of the Caspian Sea at the intergovernmental level and mechanisms of introduction of moratorium on catching of sturgeons," Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Asylzhan Mamytbekov said representing the draft law.

According to him, the agreement was signed in Astrakhan on September 25, 2014.