Find
"Kazinform" International News Agency
World News
Central Asia
Eurasia
Middle East
America
Africa
Incidents
Kazakhstan
Regions
Society
Law and Order
Culture
Sport
Politics
President
Government
Parliament
International Relations
Analytics
Economy
EN
kz
qz
ру
en
中文
ўз
ق ز
Trends:
Akorda
Appointments
Incidents
Astana
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
"Kazinform"
International
News Agency
Trends
Akorda
Appointments
Incidents
kz
qz
ру
en
中文
ўз
ق ز
World News
Central Asia
Eurasia
Middle East
America
Africa
Incidents
Kazakhstan
Regions
Society
Law and Order
Culture
Sport
Politics
President
Government
Parliament
International Relations
Analytics
Economy
About us
About agency
Contacts
Advertisement
Partners
Photo
Site map
Tags
Main Page
All news
08:04, 15 January 2021 | GMT +6
Parliament of VII convocation to convene today
None
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The first session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VII convocation is expected to take place today, Kainform reports.
Tags:
Parliament
Nur-Sultan
Top Story
Currently reading
More news in our
Telegram channel!