Parliament ratifies agreement with Iran on transfer of sentenced persons

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At a plenary session of Senate deputies approved the draft law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Islamic Republic of Iran on transfer of sentenced persons ", Kazinform correspondent reports.

The agreement was signed in Tehran on April 11, 2016.



According to First Deputy Prosecutor General Iohan Merkel, the draft law aims to establish a legal framework for transfer of citizens who have been convicted to imprisonment in either state to serve their sentences in the countries of origin.



A sentenced person may be transferred only on the following conditions: if the person is a national of the administering State; if the judgment is final; if at the time of receipt of the request for transfer, the sentenced person still has at least six months of the sentence to serve;



At the same time, the convicted person may be transferred if, consent to the transfer is given by him/her or, where in view of their age, physical or mental condition by a person authorized to act on their behalf.



A sentenced person may also be transferred if transferring and receiving states agree on the transfer, and in case investigation, trial or other proceedings against the sentenced person are not underway.