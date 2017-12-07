Parliament ratifies CIS agrt on joint fight against car theft

ASTANA. KAZINFORM After 12 years, the Kazakh Parliament has ratified an agreement with the CIS member states on fighting car theft and ensuring the return of stolen vehicles, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The bill on ratification was adopted today at the session of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The agreement was signed on November 25, 2005, in Moscow. It was developed with the aim to ensure the protection of the rights of owners of stolen vehicles, as well as the legal settlement of issues related to their return.

According to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kalmukhanbet Kassymov, over 200 vehicles have been stolen and exported from Kazakhstan in the past 12 years, only 66 of them have been returned.

In this regard, said the Minister, the ratification of the agreement should facilitate the interaction between the relevant bodies within the Commonwealth.

He noted that earlier the bill did not receive support from a number of state bodies due to the supposed high costs of its implementation. However, according to him, the practice of Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Moldova that ratified it earlier has shown little to no budget spendings needed in relation to its implementation.