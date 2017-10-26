Parliament ratifies extradition convention with 20 American nations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, the plenary session of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament ratified the convention on extradition of criminals with 20 America nations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan, Andrey Lukin, the document was signed in December 1993 in Montevideo by 20 countries of the American continent and to the date, it has already been ratified by 12 countries.

Mr. Lukin added that Kazakhstan joined the 1992 Inter-American Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters and the 1993 Inter-American Convention on Serving Criminal Sentences Abroad two years ago and that joining the Extradition Convention is the final stage for the establishment of a full legal framework with the American countries.

The Deputy Prosecutor General explained that the convention is aimed at resolving issues related to extradition of persons between the participating countries, as well as for their criminal prosecution.

However, according to the Convention, extradition cannot be carried out, if a person is requested for crimes of a military, religious or political nature, the limitation period for criminal prosecution has expired according to the national legislation of the requesting or requested state.

Also, the extradition cannot be carried out if the person has served a sentence, has been pardoned or amnestied for this crime, the person is under investigation in the requested state for the same offence for which extradition is requested.