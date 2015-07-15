EN
    11:48, 15 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Parliament to consider bills on implementation of ‘100 steps’ program after holidays

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A large number of laws, proposed by the National Commission on the implementation of the Plan of the nation "100 specific steps", will be processed for the Parliament after holidays, said chairman of the Majilis Kabibulla Dzhakupov at todays' joint session of the Parliament's chambers.

    He added that the next session of Parliament will pay special attention to the package of bills aimed at implementation of the Plan of the nation "100 specific steps".

