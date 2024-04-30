Parliamentary diplomacy plays key role in strengthening international cooperation, President

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received a parliamentary delegation of Singapore led by Speaker Seah Kian Peng, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State said parliamentary diplomacy plays the most important role in strengthening international cooperation and promoting a dialogue between the countries. The President said over 140 Singaporean companies and joint ventures are present in Kazakhstan with a total amount of investments of up to 1.4 billion US dollars.

The parties debated prospects for developing economic and investment cooperation, and issues of the regional and international agenda.

The meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere reflecting the deep relations between the two states and the striving of the parties for further widening of bilateral ties.