Parliamentary elections began in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Voting at the parliamentary elections of Kazakhstan began. 9840 voting stations in Kazakhstan and 65 voting stations aboard began their work, representative of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Lyazzat Suleiman informed at the CEC briefing.

"Today, the voting stations began their work around the country at 7 am. The voting has started in all the regions of the country besides western regions. Moreover, the elections of deputies to regional and districts and cities' maslikhats are held," L. Suleimen noted

She also noted that the elections would be held from 7 am till 8 pm, March 20. Besides, on March 21, the majilismen from the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan will be elected.

As earlier reported, the majilismen of Kazakhstan unanimously approved and submitted the request to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to hold the early Majilis elections in Kazakhstan.

President N. Nazarbayev signed the Decree on dissolution of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the fifth convocation and on holding of the snap elections of deputies of the Majilis of the Parliament on March 20.

The Central Election Commission registered six political parties that include 234 candidates to the posts of the deputies of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.