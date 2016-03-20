BAKU. KAZINFORM Parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan are held in a fair and perfect manner, said deputy chair of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Valeh Alasgarov, who is observing the elections.

"A special mission of the CIS Parliamentary Assembly is observing parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan. The mission includes 42 members consisting of parliamentarians of the CIS countries. They will observe elections in polling stations of some cities and will prepare a document according to results, which will include our notes, proposals and opinions," he added.

Source: AzerTAC