    22:04, 20 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan held in quiet atmosphere - S. Gutu

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There were no incidents during snap parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, said member of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Moldova Svetlana Gutu at a press briefing of the Kazakh Central Election Commission in Astana on Sunday.

    "The snap parliamentary elections were held in Kazakhstan in a quiet atmosphere. People were very friendly. There were no incidents. We saw long lines of voters at the polling stations, but the election process passed in a quiet atmosphere. There were no violations of the electoral legislations," Ms Gutu noted.
    She also added that the elections were held at a high level in accordance with the international standards.

