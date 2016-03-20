Parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan held in quiet atmosphere - S. Gutu

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There were no incidents during snap parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, said member of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Moldova Svetlana Gutu at a press briefing of the Kazakh Central Election Commission in Astana on Sunday.

"The snap parliamentary elections were held in Kazakhstan in a quiet atmosphere. People were very friendly. There were no incidents. We saw long lines of voters at the polling stations, but the election process passed in a quiet atmosphere. There were no violations of the electoral legislations," Ms Gutu noted.

She also added that the elections were held at a high level in accordance with the international standards.