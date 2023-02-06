Parliamentary elections prove democratization of Kazakhstan’s political system – view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The new format of the upcoming extraordinary parliamentary elections is an indicator of democratization of Kazakhstan’s entire political system, political scientist Eduard Poletayev says, Kazinform reports.

According to him, after the political reforms carried out in Kazakhstan upon adoption of constitutional amendments, the elections will be held with serious changes. This year, the elections will be held as per the majority-proportional system.

«This is the indicator of democratization of the political system, its modernization. This is a stabilizing factor for Kazakhstan’s policy, for its multi-party system. Probably, this Parliament will be more diverse in terms of political restructuring,» the expert explained.

Firstly, he stressed that the number of deputies of Parliament will be cut from 107 to 98. Secondly, 29 deputies will be elected as per single-mandate district lists. The vote threshold for parties has been decreased from 7% to 5%. Young people, women and disabled persons are required to comprise 30% of the candidates.

«More parties will join the elections, the role of the maslikhats will increase. More than 3,000 people will be elected in total. 50% of maslikhat deputies will be elected as per party lists, 50% - as per district lists and 100% self-nominees will be elected at the level of districts. This novelty will contribute to the strengthening of maslikhats’ role. These elections are expected to be interesting due to self-nominees,» Eduard Poletayev says.

In his opinion, the new format of the elections will contribute to a higher voter’s turnout.

«Organizational stage is very important. The authorities will do their best to organize the campaign at a proper level to create comfortable conditions for the voters,» he concluded.

He reminded that election is a direct form of democracy, through which the majority of citizens participates in the exercise of state power. This is the control of citizens over the activities of governmental structures. This, in turn, strengthens authorities’ responsibility to the people.