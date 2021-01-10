Parliamentary elections underway in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The elections to the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, and Maslikhats have already kicked off in nine regions of the country, the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent, Kazinform reports.

In accordance with the constitutional terms, five political parties are vying for seats in the Majilis, namely the National and Democratic Party «Auyl», the Nur Otan Party, the ADAL political party, the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan «Ak zhol», the People’s Party of Kazakhstan.

All these parties have nominated their candidates to Maslikhats of all levels. 312 candidates are nominated by five political parties, including 19 candidates from Auyl Party, 126 candidates from the Nur Otan Party, 16 candidates from the ADAL Party, 38 candidates from the Ak zhol party, and 113 candidates from the People’s Party of Kazakhstan.

832 candidates have been nominated for seats at Maslikhats, including 158 candidates from Auyl Party, 216 candidates from the Nur Otan Party, 215 candidates from the ADAL Party, 174 candidates from the Ak zhol Party, and 69 candidates from the People's Party of Kazakhstan.

As of 7:00 am time of Nur-Sultan city, on January 10, 2021, 8,141 polling stations have opened their doors in 12 regions of the country.

12 polling stations at Kazakhstani diplomatic missions and embassies abroad have also begun their work.

According to the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan, there are 10,060 polling stations across Kazakhstan. Of 10,060, 66 polling stations are located in 53 countries abroad.

47 polling stations have begun their work at 6:00 am in the framework of the Constitutional law «On elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan».

Polling stations in five regions of the country, namely Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions, are to begin their work at 8:00 am Nur-Sultan time.