Parliamentary hearings on transition to Latin script to be held today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Parliamentary hearings on the issues of introducing a single standard of a new Kazakh alphabet based on Latin script will be held today in the Majilis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The hearings will be attended by the Majilis Chair Nurlan Nigmatulin, Deputy Prime Minister Yerbolat Dossayev, Senate and Majilis deputies, as well as representatives of other state bodies.

Within the framework of the "Rukhani zhangyru" program, it is planned to discuss the proposals of the working group of the National Commission for the Implementation of the Program for Modernization of Public Consciousness under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Heads of the Baitursynov Institute of Linguistics and the Shayakhmetov Republican Coordination and Methodological Center for the Development of Languages, rectors of higher educational institutions, scientists, and experts, including foreign ones, as well as representatives of public organizations and mass media are also invited to participate in the discussion.

It is expected that relevant recommendations will be adopted based on the results of the hearings.