Part of drywall falls from the ceiling at Mega Alma-Ata due to torrential rain

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A part of drywall from the ceiling of Mega Alma-Ata shopping center has smashed on the floor today.

"A part of drywall from the ceiling has plummeted at 1:20 p.m. at MEGA-2 today. Currently the area is cordoned off and repair works are in full swing. Torrential rains and leak of stormwater system are to blame for the incident," a source at the communications department of Mega Center Management revealed.



No casualties or injuries were reported as a result of the incident.



Earlier it was reported that many streets in Almaty city are flooded due to torrential rains. Almaty authorities even closed Al-Farabi Avenue due to flooding.