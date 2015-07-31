ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A schoolboy from Argentina Gianni Georg Weinand intends to participate in the International Olympiad in Informatics again. The next competition will be held in 2016 in Russia's Kazan.

Following two stages of the XXVII International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI-2015) Gianni Veynand scored 53 points out of 600. However, G. Weinand is disappointed with the result. "I want to participate in the next Olympiad and grab a medal. My rivals inspired me and I will prepare for the next Olympiad in Kazan," shared G.Weinand. Recall that in Almaty ended competitive part of the Olympiad. According to the results, students from South Korea, Russia, USA and China are at the top of the list. The award ceremony will take place August 1 in the Palace of students named after Zholdasbekov.