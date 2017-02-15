Participants of Astana Process start bilateral talks in Kazakh capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bilateral talks between participants of the Astana Process on Syrian Settlement has kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent has learnt from a source close to the organizers of the talks.

According to the source, the following issues are on the agenda of the talks: implementation of the ceasefire regime in Syria, agreeing the provision on a joint operational group and other documents related to the districts and zones that joined the ceasefire regime.



Earlier it was reported that the high-level meeting as part of the Astana Process on Syria was postponed until February 16 for technical reasons.



Russia, Turkey and Iran - the guarantor states - claim that implementation of the ceasefire regime in the Arab Republic of Syria, measures to stabilize situation in particular areas, adoption of rules for a joint operational group, and agreeing further measures to consolidate the ceasefire regime, as well as other practical steps in light of the upcoming intra-Syrian talks in Geneva will be discussed.