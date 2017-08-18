Participants of Sea Cup 2017 arrive in Aktau

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Kazakh missile boats Saryarka and Kazakhstan have arrived in Aktau, Kazinform correspondent reports.



This year Kazakhstani servicemen claimed bronze medals at the competitions that were held on the territory of Azerbaijan. While Russia and Azerbaijan shared the first and Iran took the second place.

The crews' return coincided with one of the main traditions of the Kazakh Armed Forces - Flag raising day.







According to the press secretary of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief Zhamilya Tuyakbayeva, around 70 Kazakhstani servicemen took part in this year's Sea Cup. She also noted that Kazakhstani crews claim medals of the Sea Cup for the third consecutive year. In 2015 and 2016 they claimed silver medals.

