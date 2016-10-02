Participants of Tour of Almaty battle bad weather

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Participants of the 2016 Tour of Almaty that kicked off in the city earlier this morning will have to battle bad weather conditions, Kazinform correspondent reports.



Almaty woke up to rainy Sunday with mercury dropping to +11°C. But Almaty mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek gave official start to the race at 9:30 a.m.







This will be the fourth time Almaty hosts the annual professional road bicycle one-day race. In 2014, the race was sanctioned by the UCI as a 1.1 race.

14 teams from Europe and Asia participate in the race this year.



The Tour of Almaty will be broadcast live by Eurosport and Kazakhstan's KazSport TV channels.





The overall prize fund of the race totals €39,000. The winner will pocket a €15,000 prize. The runner-up and the winner of the third place will get €10,000 and €5,000 respectively.



The race started at 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Zheltoksan Street and Al-Farabi Avenue.



It should be noted that a cyclist from Astana Alexey Lutsenko won the race last year.