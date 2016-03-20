Participation in elections is duty of every Kazakhstani - Two-time Olympic champion Ilyin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two-time Olympic champion Ilya Ilyin has cast his vote at the elections to the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, and maslikhats of all levels at a polling station at the National Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Astana.

"I for one believe that participation in the elections is the duty of every Kazakhstani. We must express our point of view. I put everything aside, even my training sessions, to come here and cast my vote. I've never missed the elections," he stressed.

The well-known Kazakhstani athlete said that presently he is busy training for the third Olympic Games in his career - this time in Rio de Janeiro.

"I'll do my best to help Kazakhstan develop as a sports nation," Ilyin added.

The snap parliamentary elections are currently underway in Kazakhstan. Nearly 50% of 1,852 voters registered at the polling stations №89 at the National Library have already cast their votes.