Participation in the BRICS will be extremely useful for Kazakhstan - Head of Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

At the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced support for Kazakhstan's accession to the BRICS. In an interview with Kazinform, the director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Erkin Tukumov, noted that this association of states is based on the geopolitical significance of their location.

“BRICS is not a random collection of states. All these countries are located on the world’s most important sea routes, which makes them strategically important,” Tukumov explained.

Kazakhstan, in his opinion, acts as the main land transport hub, which turns the country into a continental transit hub connected to roads, pipelines, and air routes.

“Participation in the BRICS will be extremely useful for Kazakhstan. This will strengthen our position on the world stage as a middle power,” he noted.

Tukumov also emphasized the importance of BRICS for Kazakhstan in terms of building relations with other middle powers and expanding the circle of cooperation.

“BRICS positions itself as a platform for pragmatic and constructive interaction. Today, it is already a third of the world's economy. It is important for Kazakhstan not to remain on the sidelines of this process; therefore, we take a proactive position on the issue of joining BRICS,” concluded the head of the KISS.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan stated the country’s desire to contribute to the development of the potential of the BRICS, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to ensure global security and sustainable development.