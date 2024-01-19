Participation in UN peacekeeping missions to boost capacity of Kazakh Armed Forces – State Counselor Karin

Participation in UN peacekeeping missions is the key element of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy, reflecting the country contribution to the efforts to prevent threats of wars and conflicts, Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin wrote in his Telegram channel, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As was reported earlier, today the Kazakh parliament backed the proposal of the Head of State to send Kazakhstani military personnel to join the UN peacekeeping missions during the joint session of both chambers.

Kazakhstan’s participation in the UN peacekeeping missions over the past 10 years has boosted the image and position in the world, as well as achieve recognition from the UN and international partners. In addition, the participation of our personnel in UN peacekeeping missions help to effectively harness the advantages of international cooperation and external resources to enhance the capacity and experience of the Armed Forces, said Karin.