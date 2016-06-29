Participation in UNSC’s activity to raise Kazakhstan’s authority at intl arena – Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan congratulates the Head of State and all the people of the country on election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

“First of all, it is a bright example of recognition of a high authority of the President of Kazakhstan who became the first among the global leaders to express political will and renounce the nuclear arsenal.

It is symbolic that the decision was adopted in the year of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence. For all these years, our country has been conducting a balanced internal and foreign policy and enjoys recognition of the international community.

We are confident that active involvement of our country in the activity of the UN Security Council will raise the country’s international authority and will open wide opportunities for Kazakhstan to contribute to the formation of the global agenda,” the Alliance says.