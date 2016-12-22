Participation of Belgian companies in EXPO-2017 discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM EXPO-2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybayev met with commissioner of CMI Group section at the exhibition, famous cyclist Andrey Kashechkin at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The sides discussed participation of Belgian companies in the EXPO-2017 and attracting tourists from Belgium to Astana.



Rapil Zhoshybayev noted the positive role of Andrey Kashechkin in attracting Belgian companies to the EXPO, as well as promoting "Future Energy" internationally.

Mr Zhoshybayev awarded Andrey Kashechkin with "25 Years of Kazakhstan's Independence" medal to mark his significant contribution to the establishment of Kazakhstan's statehood, strengthening its sovereignty and socioeconomic development.