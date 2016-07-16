Participation of Karim Massimov in XI ASEM Summit in Ulaanbaatar (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM XI Summit of ASEM took place in Ulaanbaatar, the capital city of Mongolia. Heads of state and government of Asia and Europe gathered at this high dialogue platform with Karim Massimov representing Kazakhstan at the event, pm.kz reports.

Delivering a speech on the sidelines of the summit, K.Massimov highlighted that the achievements of Kazakhstan would be impossible without the efforts of President Nursultan Nazarbayev who actively promotes the ideas of international cooperation.



During the summit the Kazakh Premier held a number of meetings.



At a meeting with Mongolian President Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj, the parties discussed the state and prospects of expansion of bilateral interaction in trade and investments.

Karim Massimov met also with President of the Czech Republic Miloš Zeman. Massimov noted that Kazakhstan considers the Czech Republic as one of its most important economic partners and noted the two countries have a vast potential for the development of bilateral cooperation in mechanical engineering and agriculture.



At the meeting with his Mongolian counterpart Jargaltulga Erdenebat, Massimov congratulated him on successful holding of the ASEM Summit, saying that it can contribute to further development of the entire country.



During the meeting with Prime Minister of Finland Juha Sipilä, Massimov said Kazakhstan is keen to develop comprehensive bilateral cooperation and invited Finnish partners to join the implementation of joint projects in Kazakhstan.



Karim Massimov and Prime Minister of Romania Dacian Cioloş discussed the possibility of expanding mutual trade and investment and touched upon the coordination of joint efforts within the framework of the UN, the OSCE and other international organizations.



Prospects of cooperation in agriculture between Kazakhstan and the Netherlands were debated at the meeting with Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Additionally, the sides reiterated their intention to strengthen trade and investment ties.



The summit ended with a festive concert Nomadic Naadam held at Genghis Khan Huree complex.



