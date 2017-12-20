Parties to Astana Syria talks arriving in Kazakh capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Delegates of the Syrian ceasefire guarantor countries are arriving in Astana to take part in the next round of talks scheduled for December 21-22, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The delegation of Russia is headed by Russian President's Special Envoy on Syria Alexander Lavrentiev. As to the Turkish and Iranian delegations, they are headed by deputy foreign ministers Sedat Onal and Hossein Jaberi Ansari respectively.

Delegates from the Government of Syria and the Syrian opposition, the United Nations, and the observer states - the US and Jordan will also take part in the upcoming meeting.



The bilateral and multilateral consultations are scheduled for December 21. The plenary meeting will be held on December 22.