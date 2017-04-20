Partizansky District of Minsk, Kazakhstan's Ekibastuz sign cooperation agreement

MINSK. KAZINFORM - An agreement on cooperation in trade, economy, humanitarian and cultural affairs has been signed between Partizansky District of Minsk, Kazakhstan's Ekibastuz. This information is available on the website of Minsk's Partizansky District Administration, BelTA informs.

The agreement was signed during the visit of Pavlodar Region's delegation to Minsk. The agreement was signed by Head of the Partizansky District Administration Denis Ovsyanikov and Ekibastuz Mayor Kairat Nukenov.

The agreement envisages the expansion of the trade and economic cooperation, the establishment of contacts between economic operators, the organization of fairs, exhibitions, business forums, the development of interaction in education, culture, sport, and tourism.



The delegation of Pavlodar Region visited industrial enterprises of Partizansky District, social organizations, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .