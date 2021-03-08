Partly cloudy skies, heavy wind forecast for Kazakhstan on Mar 8
Aktau city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature will drop below -1-3 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 5-7 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 9-14mps, gusting up to 18mps, are forecast for Aktobe city. Temperature is to dip to -15-17 degrees Celsius at night and -3-5 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Atyrau city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind, with gusts of up to 15-18mps. Temperature is to fall to -4-6 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 3 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Cloudiness, snow, and wind at 9-14mps, gusting up to 15-20mps are expected in Karaganda city. Temperature is to drop to -5-7 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 2 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Kokshetau city is to see partly cloudy skies, snow, and wind at 9-14mps, with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to dip to -10-12 degrees Celsius at night and -7-9 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Kostanay city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature will drop -18-20 degrees Celsius at night and -7 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Kyzylorda city is to expect partly cloudy skies, snow at night, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to drop to -2 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 5-7 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Pavlodar city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, snow, and 9-14mps wind, with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to fall to -4-6 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 2 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Petropavlovsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps, with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to dip to -11-13 degrees Celsius at night and -7-9 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Partly cloudy skies, snow, and wind at 3-8mps are forecast for Taldykorgan city. Temperature is predicted to drop to -2 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 8-10 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Taraz city is to expect partly cloudy skies, rain, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to rise to 10-12 degrees Celsius at night and 1-3 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Turkestan city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to rise to 1-3 degrees Celsius at night and 12-14 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Uralsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, freezing rain, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to drop to -8-10 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 1 degree Celsius at daytime.
Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, freezing rain, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature will drop -8-10 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 3 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Nur-Sultan city is to expect partly cloudy skies, snow, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to dip to -4-6 degrees Celsius at night and 1-3 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind blowing up to 5mps are forecast for Almaty city. Temperature is to rise to 3 degrees Celsius at night and 10-12 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Shymkent city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to rise to 1-3 degrees Celsius at night and 13-15 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Notably, 10 regions of the country are on a storm alert o March 8, 2021.