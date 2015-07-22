Partnership Framework for Development signed in Astana (PHOTO)

On July 22, 2015, the Partnership Framework for Development, Kazakhstan for 2016-2020 has been signed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yerzhan Ashikbayev and UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan Mr. Stephen Tull, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

The document is also co-signed by representatives of 21 UN entities, including ILO, OHCHR, UNAIDS, UNCTAD, UNDP, UNDPI, UNECE, UNEP, UNESCAP, UNESCO, UNFPA, UNHCR, UNICEF, UNIDO, UNISDR, UNODC, UNOPS, UNRCCA, UNV, UN Women and WHO.

The signing of the PFD is an important step towards reinforcement and enlargement of the cooperation between Kazakhstan and UN for the purposes of stable social-economic development of Kazakhstan and determination of the core areas of UN activity in our country in next five years.

The document is guided by country's aspirations under "Kazakhstan-2050" Development Strategy, five institutional reforms declared by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, new economic policy "Nurly Zhol" and the nascent post-2015 Sustainable Development Goals. The PFD has three pillars of action: reduced disparities and improved human development, strengthened and innovative public institutions, enhanced international and regional co-operation.