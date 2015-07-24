Partnership Framework for Development signed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On July 22, 2015, the Partnership Framework for Development, Kazakhstan, 2016-2020 has been signed between the Deputy Minister of foreign affairs Yerzhan Ashikbayev and the UN Resident Coordinator Stephen Tull.

The document is also co-signed by representatives of 21 UN entities, including ILO, OHCHR, UNAIDS, UNCTAD, UNDP, UNDPI, UNECE, UNEP, UNESCAP, UNESCO, UNFPA, UNHCR, UNICEF, UNIDO, UNISDR, UNODC, UNOPS, UNRCCA, UNV, UN Women and WHO.

The signing of PFD has been an important step forwards in reinforcement and enlargement of the cooperation between Kazakhstan and UN in the perspective of stable social-economic development of Kazakhstan and determination the main courses of UN activity in our country in next 5 years.

The document is guided by country's aspirations under «Kazakhstan-2050» Strategy, five institutional reforms, declared by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, New economic policy «Nurly Zhol»and the nascent post-2015 Sustainable Development Goals. The PFD has three Pillars of action: reduced disparities and improved human development, strengthened and innovative public institutions, enhanced international and regional co-operation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.