Party's mission is to ensure political stability, says Aidos Ukibay

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An extended session of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party chaired by Nursultan Nazarbayev was held today. The First President of Kazakhstan clarified the milestones for the further «reset» of the Nur Otan Party, said Aidos Ukibay, Spokesman of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy (Leader of the Nation), Kazinform reports.

«Besides, Elbasy elaborated on the current problems in the economic sector. To tackle them, Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed several measures which, first of all, will be tangible for representatives of SMEs, as well as their consumers, that is, ordinary citizens.

This is not for the first time that Elbasy has raised the topic of introducing artificial intelligence technologies into various sectors of the national economy. This is the imperative of our time. And now the important thing is to take the lead,» added Aidos Ukibay.

According to him, the main purpose and essence of the meeting is to ensure political stability.

«We see what is going on in the world. In the history of mankind, there are many examples of how great empires were ruined. The reason for all these disasters is the lack of people’s unity.

Within three decades, Kazakhstan has made good headway. We have achieved impressive results in various fields. Now Elbasy is making every effort to preserve the main values ​​of Kazakhstan - independence and friendship of the people.

I believe that all the messages of the meeting primarily target our youth. The First President repeatedly dwelt on the concerns of the younger generation. Elbasy knows about the persistent problems of the society, and, as Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized, they can’t be swept under the carpet. The Party will have to actively take on identifying and resolving them. There are problems, but we should tackle them together, in a civilized way,» the Spokesman of the First President of Kazakhstan underscored.

«Also, I consider it appropriate to elaborate on the item regarding the government’s social obligations. The main point of Elbasy’s statements is that it is through work that a person will be able to provide for himself/herself and his/her family. One can’t be dependent on society all his/her life. People should set their minds on work, rather than waiting for government allowances. For several times, the First President has emphasized that support must be provided only to those who are not capable of earning money due to objective reasons.

In conclusion, I want to say that Nursultan Nazarbayev today called on all concerned citizens to unite to ensure that the country is consistently developing and that it will join the world’s top 30 developed countries. And the Party, for its part, will have to become the consolidating and driving force of this process,» added Aidos Ukibay.

Earlier it was reported that the extended session of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party kicked off in the Kazakh capital.