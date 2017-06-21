EN
    07:26, 21 June 2017

    Passenger bus burns to ashes on highway in Karaganda region

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A passenger bus burnt to ashes on a highway in Karaganda region on June 20, Kazinform reports. 

    The Yutong bus with 49 passengers on board was en route the Karaganda-Zhairem highway when its engine caught fire. The driver and passengers attempted to contain the blaze, but to no avail. Soon the flames engulfed the passenger compartment. Thankfully, all passengers left the bus before it was too late.

    No casualties or injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is to be determined later.

