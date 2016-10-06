EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:31, 06 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Passenger bus catches fire in Almaty city

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A passenger bus has caught fire in Almaty city today.

    "The fire in the bus №29 was reported at 2:59 p.m. Almaty time," said spokesperson of the Almaty Emergencies Department Sandugash Baimukhambetova, adding that the accident occurred in Dostyk Avenue.

    Firefighters were dispatched to the scene immediately. They managed to contain the blaze by 3:26 p.m. and put it out completely by 4:08 p.m.

    The fire covered an area of 50 sq.m. No casualties or injuries were reported.

    Tags:
    Almaty Incidents Accidents News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!