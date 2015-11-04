Passenger bus catches fire in Pavlodar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - A bus has caught fire and burnt down in the center of Pavlodar city today, police say.

The accident happened near Erstes restaurant around 8:00 a.m. local time. The Hyundai County bus burst into flames while running its normal route. Luckily, all passengers were evacuated before the blaze engulfed the entire vehicle. Firefighters summoned to the scene put out the blaze in ten minutes. The fire covered an area of 6 square meters. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.