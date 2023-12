TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A passenger bus has caught fire and exploded in the city of Taldyrkogan today, local authorities say.

According to reports, the bus went on fire at around 5:00 p.m. The bus driver managed to evacuate all passengers before the vehicle exploded. Firefighters summoned to the scene extinguished the fire in a matter of seconds. Short circuit is blamed for the incident.