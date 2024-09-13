Passenger bus falls off bridge on a minivan in Almaty region

A passenger bus crashed through the guardrails on a bridge and fell on a minibus in Kaskelen, Almaty region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The video capturing the crash was shared on social media. A criminal case was initiated.

The Yutong Bus driver reportedly lost control turning on the bride, crashed through the guardrails, and plunged on the Mercedes Benz Sprinter minivan. No casualties were reported. The critically injured bus driver was rushed to the intensive care unit, the police department said in a statement.

The bus driver tested negative for alcohol.

For the past four years, nearly 1,000 road accidents involving public transport occurred in Almaty.