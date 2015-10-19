Passenger commits suicide after missing flight to Iraq

LONDON. KAZINFORM - A British citizen committed suicide after missing her flight to Erbil, Iraq on Saturday night at Atatürk Airport in İstanbul.

Today's Zaman reported that Jacqueline Anne Sutton arrived at the airport from London and had missed her flight at 12:15 a.m. to Erbil. The woman then asked the officers at the airport what she should do. After learning that she needed to buy a new ticket, Sutton told the officers she did not have the money to do so. After crying for a while, the woman reportedly went to the bathroom and committed suicide.