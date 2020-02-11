EN
    Passenger dies, driver in intensive care unit after road accident in Atyrau region

    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM A road accident in Atyrau region killed a passenger, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As the regional police department informed, the tragedy took place in Kurmangazy village of Kurmangazy municipality, when LADA-2170 Priora collided with Niva 2121.

    As a result of the accident, a female passenger of Niva, 67, died at the scene. A 35-year-old driver of LADA was hospitalized with serious traumas to alocal hospital, where he was placed into the intensive care unit.



