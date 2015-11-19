Passenger jet en route to Egypt makes emergency landing over bomb threat

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A passenger jet flying from Poland to Egypt has made an emergency landing in Burgas, Bulgaria, after a report by a passenger that a bomb was placed on board the aircraft, Bulgaria's Nova TV reported Thursday.

"A 64-year-old passenger reported the bomb and is already being questioned by law enforcers," Nova TV said. The passengers were evacuated from the plane flying from Warsaw to the Egyptian resort city of Hurghada, Sputniknews.com reports. Photo: © Wikipedia/ Clever Life