Passenger of Moscow-Aktobe flight tried to smuggle caviar to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A passenger of the Moscow-Aktobe flight tried to smuggle caviar totaling KZT 1.3 million to Kazakhstan, the press service of the Border Guard of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan informs.

"A 58-year-old woman, citizen of Kazakhstan, was detained by Aktobe border guards during the customs screening of the passengers of the Moscow-Aktobe flight. She tried to smuggle to Kazakhstan 9 kilograms of caviar amounting to about 1 million 300 thousand tenge," the statement reads.