EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:32, 12 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Passenger of Moscow-Aktobe flight tried to smuggle caviar to Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A passenger of the Moscow-Aktobe flight tried to smuggle caviar totaling KZT 1.3 million to Kazakhstan, the press service of the Border Guard of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan informs.

    "A 58-year-old woman, citizen of Kazakhstan, was detained by Aktobe border guards during the customs screening of the passengers of the Moscow-Aktobe flight. She tried to smuggle to Kazakhstan 9 kilograms of caviar amounting to about 1 million 300 thousand tenge," the statement reads.

    Tags:
    Aktobe region News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!