    16:26, 21 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Passenger plane carrying 132 crashes in south China

    NANNING. KAZINFORM A passenger plane with 132 people aboard crashed in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Monday afternoon, said the regional emergency management department.

    The Boeing 737 aircraft of China Eastern Airlines, which flew from Kunming to Guangzhou, crashed in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou, causing a mountain fire, according to the department, Xinhua reports.

    The 132 people were 123 passengers and nine crew members, said the Civil Aviation Administration of China on its website.

    Rescuers have been assembled and were approaching the site. The casualties were not immediately known.

    The administration said it has initiated the emergency response mechanism and dispatched a working team to the site.


