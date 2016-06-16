Passenger terminal at Petropavlovsk airport to be reconstructed

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Reconstruction of a passenger terminal at an airport in Petropavlovsk will start next week.

Akim (governor) of North Kazakhstan region Erik Sultanov held a working meeting with the company - EnergoTechnoServis LLP responsible for the reconstruction project.



At the meeting deputy general director of the company Mr. Askhat Makishev assured that reconstruction works will begin on Monday (June 20).



"We are planning to reconstruct the entire terminal. The reconstruction project was developed by a company based in Almaty city," Mr. Makishev added.



Governor Sultanov instructed to begin the reconstruction process in a timely manner and complete shell works by September, 2016.



