Passenger train derails in western India

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A passenger train derailed in the western Indian state of Maharashtra early Sunday morning, railway officials said, Xinhua reports.

"Three coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail train derailed near Igatpuri in Maharashtra. No casualties were reported in the mishap," Central Railway spokesperson Sunil Udasi told media.

The incident disrupted railway traffic in the area for some time. "Some 12 trains had to be canceled," another official said.

A probe has been ordered into the incident, he added.

The Indian Railways is one of the world's largest train networks, crisscrossing the country from north to south. It operates some 9,000 passenger trains and carries nearly 23 million passengers every day.

Photo credit - ANI