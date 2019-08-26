Passenger transportation grows in Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Passenger transportation by motor and other urban transport has grown by 3% in a year in Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from Energyprom.

In January-July 2019, passenger transportation in Kazakhstan rose from 13.1bn to 13.5bn people, which made 103% against the same period of the last year.

The volume of cargo transportation increased from 1.8bn to 1.9bn tonnes, which made 104.4% against the similar period of 2018.

10.2bn people were transported by motor and urban electric transport and 3.2bn people used taxi.

The total volume of the cargo (1.9bn tonnes) was transported by road freight transport.